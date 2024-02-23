Syntax Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 800,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 56,601 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 129,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 940,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

