Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 2,277 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $41,174,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PARA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.