Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of SG stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $470,242. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $2,872,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

