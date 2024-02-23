Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 109.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.69 and a beta of 2.74.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.