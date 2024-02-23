Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 109.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter.
Surgery Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.69 and a beta of 2.74.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
