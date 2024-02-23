Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 8526940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International
Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 10.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $936.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.