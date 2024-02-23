Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 8526940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

The firm has a market cap of $936.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

