SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
