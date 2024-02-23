Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.