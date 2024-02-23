Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 25th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$45.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.46. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$48.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

