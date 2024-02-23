Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.406 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Suncor Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,619,140,000 after acquiring an additional 155,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,497,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,627,000 after purchasing an additional 910,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

