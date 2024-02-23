Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.04-7.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.17. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.040-7.240 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $130.87. The company had a trading volume of 133,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,759. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.