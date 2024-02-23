Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

