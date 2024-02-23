Stuart Canfield Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $210,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Canfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.7 %

EA opened at $143.52 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.71.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,318,000 after acquiring an additional 386,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

