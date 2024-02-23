StockNews.com Upgrades MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Buy

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MDU opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,732,000 after buying an additional 269,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after buying an additional 858,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after acquiring an additional 924,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

