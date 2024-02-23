StockNews.com Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.79.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 381.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,836,000 after buying an additional 1,361,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
