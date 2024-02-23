StockNews.com Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TEL stock opened at $143.63 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

