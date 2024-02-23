StockNews.com Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in NMI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

