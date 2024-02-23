StockNews.com Lowers Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Citizens

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.