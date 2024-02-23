StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
