StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Marchex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.