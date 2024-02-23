StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of DGLY opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

