StockNews.com Downgrades Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CASS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.72. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.