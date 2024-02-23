StockNews.com Downgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

