StockNews.com Downgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Buy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,561,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

