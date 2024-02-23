StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 0.97. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

