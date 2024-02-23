StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

