StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

See Also

