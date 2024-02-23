Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,707,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,707,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,102. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rover Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rover Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rover Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rover Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of ROVR opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

