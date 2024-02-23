Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 23,660 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,987 call options.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,649,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,259. The company has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Novavax by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 3,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Novavax by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Novavax by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 213,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.