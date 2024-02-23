Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,320 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,156 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

