Stifel Financial Corp Sells 38,086 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,086 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

