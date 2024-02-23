Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,079 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,079 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of IQVIA worth $96,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $247.33 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

