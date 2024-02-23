Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,168 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Prudential Financial worth $94,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.32 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

