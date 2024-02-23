Stifel Financial Corp Has $60.87 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $60,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.