Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.61% of Snap-on worth $82,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNA opened at $271.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

