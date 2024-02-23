Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $66,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GS opened at $390.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $396.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

