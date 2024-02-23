Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,105 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $69,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.