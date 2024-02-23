Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 29,472 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.77% of Amdocs worth $78,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 321,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.04 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.47.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

