Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 183,396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $66,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

