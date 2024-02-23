Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $34,740.03 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stem Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE STEM opened at $2.71 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

