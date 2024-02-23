Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Further Reading

