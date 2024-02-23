Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0417 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $161.83 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,195.13 or 0.99955560 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00182922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,261,091 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,261,091.39392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04155134 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,303,036.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

