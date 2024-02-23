State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells $190,238.00 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

