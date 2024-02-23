SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $974,125.68 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total transaction of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,775,413.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $182.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.95 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,288,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,318,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

