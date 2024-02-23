Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.76, but opened at $57.16. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 487,264 shares.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

