Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Spok has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Spok has a dividend payout ratio of 115.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $17.00 on Friday. Spok has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,961.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 62,887.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

