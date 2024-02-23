Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Spok worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spok by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Spok by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spok by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spok by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spok alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spok news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,238.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spok Trading Up 9.3 %

Spok Increases Dividend

Shares of SPOK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.34%.

About Spok

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.