Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Spok has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Spok has a dividend payout ratio of 115.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $334.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.26. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.88% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 191.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 808,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 11.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 465,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 200,971 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

