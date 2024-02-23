Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 13,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Spin Master Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

