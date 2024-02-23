SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $521.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $522.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

