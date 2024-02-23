SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,064. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.13. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

